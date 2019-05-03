× Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. St. Louis

➢ The Cardinals and Cubs will faceoff for the first time this season after the Cards won last year’s season series, 10-9. Since April 17, St. Louis has the best record in MLB at 11-3 while the Cubs have the second-best record at 9-3.

➢ The Cubs swept a two-game set with the Mariners this week, including an 11-0 win on Wednesday. It was the Cubs’ largest shutout win since April 21, 2016, a 16-0 win at the Reds.

➢ The Cardinals took three of four against the Nationals earlier this week, holding the Nats to a combined eight runs in the series. St. Louis has held opponents to three runs or fewer in 10 of its last 14 games after doing so in just three of the first 17 games of the season.

➢ Javier Baez hit two doubles and a home run against the Mariners on Wednesday and now has multiple hits in six of his last nine games. He became the eighth fastest player to reach 10 home runs this season and fastest Cubs player in a season since Alfonso Soriano in 2011 (26 team games).

➢ Paul Goldschmidt has slashed .353/.471/.699 in 43 games against the Cubs in his career . The only player in the live-ball era (since 1920) with a higher slugging percentage against Chicago is Mark McGwire at .832 (minimum 150 PA).