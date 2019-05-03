Coastin’ The Country Ep. 3: Yukon Striker opens at Canada’s Wonderland

Listen to this episode of the “Coastin’ the Country with Marcus Leshock” podcast in the player above (Can’t see it? Click here). Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

It’s Episode 3 of the Coastin’ the Country Podcast with Marcus Leshock!

This week I am traveling up to Vaughan, Ontario to visit Canada’s Wonderland. Yukon Striker – the world’s tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster – is ready to make its debut. I was there for the official media day and got to ride it before it opens.

You can see my FULL RIDE here!

And here’s a video edition of my “Roller Coaster Review” of Yukon Striker:

We were able to talk to Grace Peacock, the park’s communication director, as well as some enthusiasts who were there – including the Amusement Insiders. They’re based in Canada and have been following the ride’s progress since it was announced.

Also, I discuss some things you can do around the area – including a visit to Niagara Falls. I was able to visit for the first time. There truly is nothing like it. Here’s a video from that day:

You could easily make a trip out of Canada’s Wonderland, Niagara Falls, and downtown Toronto. We discuss that on the podcast as well. If you’d like to learn more about Canada’s Wonderland, here you go!

Canada’s Wonderland | Vaughan, Ontario Canada | Open May 3rd | Tickets and full schedule at CanadasWonderland.com