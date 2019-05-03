Cielito Lindo Family Folk Music joins the WGN Cinco De Mayo celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 5 musicians in Cielito Lindo Family Folk Music range in age from 10 to 39 and are all members of the Lucero family. The group performs “mariachi” and the traditional music of Mexico, and also performs a cappella & English pop songs. These musicians use their powerful voices along with the guitar, vihuela, guitarron, & trumpet to make beautiful acoustic music.

You can find them at:

Phone: 312-721-9115

Website: www.CielitoLindo.co

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CielitoLindoFamilyFolkMusic

Instagram: @cielitolindofamily