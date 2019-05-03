Cielito Lindo Family Folk Music joins the WGN Cinco De Mayo celebration

Posted 10:57 AM, May 3, 2019, by

The 5 musicians in Cielito Lindo Family Folk Music range in age from 10 to 39 and are all members of the  Lucero family. The group performs “mariachi” and the traditional music of Mexico, and also performs a cappella & English pop songs. These musicians use their powerful voices along with the guitar, vihuela, guitarron, & trumpet to make beautiful acoustic music.

You can find them at:
Phone: 312-721-9115
Website: www.CielitoLindo.co
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CielitoLindoFamilyFolkMusic
Instagram: @cielitolindofamily

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.