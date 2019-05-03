Adopt-A-Pet: Naperville Humane Society

Posted 11:06 AM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, May 3, 2019

Michelle Lenz (Director of Animal Care)

Samantha Nystrom (Volunteer)

Carissa Miller (volunteer)

Naperville Humane Society

1620 W. Diehl Rd.
Naperville, IL 60563

http://www.NaperHumane.org

Event:

PUTTS FOR PETS GOLF OUTING

For 25 years the Putts for Pets Golf Outing has been a community favorite, attracting over 150 golfers and community leaders each year. Putts for Pets includes 18 holes of golf, breakfast, late lunch, on-course beverages, prizes and auctions.

Date: TUESDAY, JULY 16, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM Tee Off

Location: Cress Creek Country Club (1215 Royal St. George Dr., Naperville, IL 60563)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.