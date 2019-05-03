Adopt-A-Pet: Naperville Humane Society

Michelle Lenz (Director of Animal Care)
Samantha Nystrom (Volunteer)
Carissa Miller (volunteer)
Naperville Humane Society
1620 W. Diehl Rd.
Naperville, IL 60563
Event:
PUTTS FOR PETS GOLF OUTING
For 25 years the Putts for Pets Golf Outing has been a community favorite, attracting over 150 golfers and community leaders each year. Putts for Pets includes 18 holes of golf, breakfast, late lunch, on-course beverages, prizes and auctions.
Date: TUESDAY, JULY 16, 2019
Time: 9:00 AM Tee Off
Location: Cress Creek Country Club (1215 Royal St. George Dr., Naperville, IL 60563)