White Sox Game Notes For Thursday vs. Boston

➢ The White Sox went 4-3 against the Red Sox last season, winning the three-game series in Boston, 2-1, and taking two of four games at home. Boston averaged 3.14 runs versus Chicago last season, its fewest versus any American League opponent.

➢ Boston swept Oak land in a three-game series, outscoring the Athletics , 21-8 , across those games. The Red Sox scored at least five runs in each of the three games, and have gone 11-5 this season when scoring at least five compared to 3-12 when scoring fewer than five.

➢ Michael Chavis has picked up at least one hit in four straight games, and in seven of his 11 games overall since being promoted from AAA. Chavis is slashing .467/.500/.667 during his current hit streak.

➢ Chicago has won two straight series (four of five games overall) after taking two of three from Bal timore . The White Sox have picked up at least seven hits in six consecutive games and are batting .260 this season after finishing 2018 with a .241 mark.

➢ Jose Abreu has picked up at least two hits in six straight games, tied with Jeff McNeil (NYM) for the longest such streak this season and tied for the longest in his career. The last Chicago hitter to pick up at least six consecutive multi-hit games was Abreu himself in 2017.