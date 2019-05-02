× 2 men charged in shooting where off-duty CPD officer’s vehicle hit

CHICAGO — Two men are charged in a shooting where bullets hit an off-duty Chicago police officer’s vehicle.

The suspects are 32 year-old Luis Ramos and 30 year-old Andrew Gauna, both of Chicago.

Police claim Guana became angry when the officer intervened in an argument back in April of 2018. He allegedly fired several shots into the vehicle, then took-off.

The officer wasn’t hurt.

Authorities say Ramos bought the gun to give to Gauna, who is unable to legally own a firearm.