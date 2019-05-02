Pregnant Chicago teen missing for over 1 week

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui

CHICAGO —A 19-year-old woman who is nine months pregnant has been missing for more than a week.

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, was last seen in the area of 20th and California on April 23. She was supposed to pick up her 3-year-old from daycare but she never showed up.

She’s 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has a nose ring.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and sweat pants with a maroon top that had a  Latino Youth High School logo on it. She may be driving a black Honda Civic, plate AW27865.

Activists are planning a news conference about Ochoa-Uriostegui at Lincoln Church  Thursday morning.

