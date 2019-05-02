Police: Woman with disabilities assaulted, robbed in Southwest Side apartment

Posted 9:19 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, May 2, 2019

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman who is disable was attacked and robbed in a apartment on the Southwest Side.

Police said the 25-year-old woman, who is deaf, was inside a apartment in the 2700 block of West 65th Street  in the Marquette Park neighborhood around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police said she was in her bedroom when two male attackers got into her apartment through a kitchen window. Both of the men sexually assaulted her, police said.

The men then went through the apartment and robbed her of items. One of the men was armed with a gun, police said.

The woman was treated at Holy Cross Hospital.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

No one is in custody.

