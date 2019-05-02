Police seek person of interest after man found dead in parking lot of Denny’s restaurant in Joliet

Posted 6:20 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40PM, May 2, 2019

JOLIET, Ill. — Police in Joliet are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a restaurant.

A man was found dead Tuesday in the parking lot of a Denny’s restaurant in the 2500 block of Plainfield Road in Joliet.

Thursday, police released images taken from surveillance video inside the restaurant. The person is described as a female white between the ages of 18 and 30.

According to police, this person was seen talking to the victim in the lobby of the restaurant a short time prior to the shooting.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this person, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department’s

Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020 or Detective Jose Martinez at 815-724-3383. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

