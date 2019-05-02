Lunchbreak: Drunken Chicken Tortilla Soup – from the new cookbook – Quick Prep Cooking with Your Instant Pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stefanie Bundalo, author of Quick Prep Cooking with Your Instant Pot

https://www.sarcasticcooking.com/

Recipe:

Drunken Chicken Tortilla Soup

I love a good Mexican beer with a little wedge of lime nestled down in it. There is nothing better than kicking back on a hot summer day with a Mexican beer and lime. When winter rolls around and all you want is that summer beer with lime, reach for this soup instead. You still get all that Mexican beer with lots of lime flavor and get to warm up on a cold day. Truth be told, I even make this during the summer because there is never a wrong time for chicken tortilla soup.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 6–12 hours

Serves 4–6

FOR THE SOUP:

16 oz (475 ml) Mexican beer

Juice from 1 lime

1 (19-oz [538-g]) can red enchilada sauce

1 (14.5-oz [411-g]) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 (4-oz [113-g]) can mild green chilies

1 (29-oz [822-g]) can white hominy, drained and rinsed

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp (8 g) chili powder

½ tsp dried oregano

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

FOR GARNISH:

Sour cream

Tortilla strips or chips

Shredded Mexican-blend cheese

Fresh chopped cilantro

Add the beer, lime juice, enchilada sauce, tomatoes, chilies, hominy, garlic, onion, salt, pepper, cumin, chili powder and oregano to the Instant Pot. Mix to combine.

Add the chicken breasts to the soup mixture.

Secure the lid, leaving the vent open. Press “Slow Cook” until the light is beneath “Low.” Use the “−/+” button to adjust the time to read 12 hours. If you are cooking on “High,” adjust the time to read 6 hours.

Remove the lid and transfer the chicken breasts to a plate. Use two forks to shred the chicken, and then return it to the pot. Mix to combine.

Serve the soup topped with the sour cream, tortilla strips, Mexican cheese and fresh cilantro.