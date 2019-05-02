Jussie Smollett does not intend to return to Chicago for hearing, lawyers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Jussie Smollett saga continues Thursday as the former "Empire" actor says he doesn’t want to show up to court.

The hearing will determine whether a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate why charges against Smollett were suddenly dropped.

Smollett’s lawyers say he has no reason to show up because there is no case against him, and he’s moved to California.

The actor was charged with felony disorderly conduct over allegations he staged a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in January in downtown Chicago. Smollett told police he was the victim of a hate crime and that two people shouted racist and homophobic slurs at him and put a noose around his neck.

After investigating those allegations, Chicago police said he was lying.

In court filings, Smollett’s lawyers say he immediately moved from Chicago to California after his address was made public in police records. They say it would be a hardship for him to show up in court Thursday morning.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been under fire for suddenly dropping the case. Foxx and her top deputy are also being asked to show up to the hearing Thursday morning, but they don't want to either. It's unclear whether the judge will make them.

Foxx says it’s unnecessary that she be at the hearing because the county inspector general’s office is already looking at how the case was handled. Foxx had initially said she recused herself from the case, but it turns out she might not have, at least in a legal sense.