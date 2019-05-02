Jeff Arnold talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The first full month of the baseball season has come and gone, bringing both good along with bad to both Chicago teams.

The Cubs have recovered after a terrible start and are now four games over .500 after winning four-of-five in a West Coast swing. Meanwhile, the White Sox have seen an incredible start from Tim Anderson, yet have struggled with injuries with Eloy Jimenez, and on Thursday, Carlos Rodon.

Jeff Arnold of Forbes Sports Money appeared on Sports Feed to discuss both teams so far this season on the program with Josh Frydman. Each discussed a number of topics over the course of two segments, and you can see those by clicking on the video above or below.