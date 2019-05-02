Chris Cason discusses the Bulls and NBA Playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When NBA guests appear on Sports Feed at the beginning of may, there are a few general topics that tend to come up.

There is the question about the Bulls' rebuild and whether it's going in the right direction. There is the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery, where a little luck could help accelerate the team's return to respectability. Meanwhile, the NBA Playoffs continue to produce a healthy amount of storylines in both the Eastern and Western Conference.

NBA writer Chris Cason appeared on Sports Feed on Thursday to discuss all of these topics with Josh Frydman, and you can watch their full segments in the video above or below.