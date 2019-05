× Chicago area Hydrologic River stage/flood forecasts

Chicago area Hydrologic River stage/flood forecasts

With the additional rains this Thursday morning, flood forecasts have been updated – no significant changes were made, although some rivers will likely have the time in flood extended somewhat. Major flooding is still forecast for Morris, Ottawa and LaSalle on the Illinois River and Shelby on the Kankakee River. Rivers in flood or under Advisory (running near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service: