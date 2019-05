× Body found on Metra tracks in Chicago, extensive delays expected

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a body was found on Metra tracks in Chicago.

The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near 37th and Rockwell.

Inbound Metra Heritage Corridor trains remain stopped approaching the area. Extensive delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

UPDATE: Body found near the tracks. Police investigating near 37th and Rockwell. Metra Heritage Corridor trains remain stopped approaching the area. Extensive delays expected. https://t.co/NsI1y8HXXu — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 2, 2019