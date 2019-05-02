× As White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito returns, Carlos Rodon heads to the IL

CHICAGO – Injuries have been a major part of this week-long homestand at Guaranteed Rate Field, and the luck has gone both ways so far for the White Sox.

This is especially true on Thursday when the team got good and bad news when it came to their starting pitchers.

Good and bad for the White Sox: Lucas Giolito returns to the team after a stint on the IL and starts tonight, but Carlos Rodon heads to the IL with left elbow inflammation. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/1pe6inDq6n — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 2, 2019

After missing a little over two weeks with a hamstring injury suffered against the Royals on April 17th, the White Sox activated starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. In fact, they will start him against the Red Sox on Thursday night as they open up a four-game series against the defending World Series champions.

Unfortunately, the corresponding move isn’t one that the team or fans would like to see.

Carlos Rodon, who has dealt with his fair share of injuries during his White Sox career, is headed to the 10-day IL with left elbow inflammation. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, general manager Rick Hahn said the timetable for the pitcher is unknown, and also said he couldn’t rule out Tommy John surgery for the pitcher, but stressed that more examinations still have to be done.

Dylan Covey will take Rodon’s spot in the rotation.

The left-hander has struggled in his last two starts, surrendering eight earned runs against the Tigers on Friday, then giving up three in just 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday night against the Orioles.

For the season, Rodon is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA, striking out 46 batters compared to 17 walks.

Injuries have been commonplace for Rodon over the past few seasons, making just 12 starts in 2017 due to bursitis in his biceps and then shoulder. The latter would force him to have surgery in September of 2017, which kept him out of the rotation until June of 2018.

Meanwhile, Giolito returns to the rotation tonight after missing a few starts due to the hamstring injury. He’s endured ups and downs in his first four starts of the season, featuring a few extremes in his outings. It started when he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning during a victory over the Royals on March 31st, then spiraled the next two starts when he allowed five earned runs against the Mariners on April 6th then six earned runs against the Yankees on April 12th.

Before his injury against Kansas City on the 17th, Giolito didn’t allow a hit or a run in 2 2/3 innings, striking out five batters while walking just one.