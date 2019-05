× Waterlogged! More rain on the way for Chicago area tonight through Thursday afternoon

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

FLOOD WATCH

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL

214 PM CDT WED MAY 1 2019

…ANOTHER PERIOD OF HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO

THURSDAY…

WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-OGLE-LEE-DEKALB-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, OREGON,

DIXON, AND DEKALB

214 PM CDT WED MAY 1 2019

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND

NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, BOONE, DEKALB, LEE, OGLE, AND WINNEBAGO. IN

NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, MCHENRY.

* FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

* ANOTHER PERIOD OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED ACROSS

THE AREA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. SHOWERS

AND THUNDERSTORMS MAY PRODUCE LOCALIZED TOTALS OF AN INCH TO AN

INCH AND A HALF. GIVEN THAT THE GROUND IS SATURATED FROM THE

PREVIOUS HEAVY RAINFALL, ANY ADDITIONAL RAINFALL MAY CAUSE FLASH

FLOODING.

* LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING AND FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE AREAS

WILL BE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL RISES ON RIVERS,

STREAMS, CREEKS, AND RETENTION PONDS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD

TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION

SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.

LAKE IL-KANE-DUPAGE-COOK-LA SALLE-KENDALL-GRUNDY-WILL-KANKAKEE-

LIVINGSTON-IROQUOIS-FORD-LAKE IN-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF WAUKEGAN, AURORA, ELGIN, WHEATON,

CHICAGO, OTTAWA, OSWEGO, MORRIS, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, PONTIAC,

WATSEKA, PAXTON, AND GARY

214 PM CDT WED MAY 1 2019

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST

INDIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ILLINOIS, COOK,

DUPAGE, FORD, GRUNDY, IROQUOIS, KANE, KANKAKEE, KENDALL, LA

SALLE, LAKE IL, LIVINGSTON, AND WILL. IN NORTHWEST INDIANA,

LAKE IN.

* FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

* ANOTHER PERIOD OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED ACROSS

THE AREA THURSDAY. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MAY PRODUCE

LOCALIZED TOTALS OF AN INCH TO AN INCH AND A HALF. GIVEN THAT

THE GROUND IS SATURATED FROM THE PREVIOUS HEAVY RAINFALL, ANY

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING.

* LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING AND FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE AREAS

WILL BE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL RISES ON RIVERS,

STREAMS, CREEKS, AND RETENTION PONDS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD

TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION

SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.