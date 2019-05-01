Vince Pellegrino discusses the upcoming BMW Championship on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, the best in golf will be making their way to the Northwest Suburbs to take part in a world-class event at a well-renowned course.

The BMW Championship is back in Illinois after a one-year break in 2018, with the tournament heading to Medinah Country Club August 13-19.

It's still a few months away, but Western Golf Association senior vice president Vince Pellegrino appeared on Sports Feed to preview the event about three months before the best golfers arrive in Chicago.

He discussed the tournament with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman along with more on what's going on with the WGA on Wednesday, and you can watch that in the video above or below.

