CHICAGO — Chicago police are conducting a death investigation at a dorm on Loyola University’s downtown campus.

According to police, a 26-year-old male was found in a dorm in the 0-100 block of East Pearson Street around 4:15 p.m. with a laceration to the neck. The man was pronounced dead.

Chicago police said there were no signs of foul play.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.