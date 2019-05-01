More rain ups the ante on area-wide flooding

What looks to be the last in a series of direct hits over the Chicago area, a wave of showers and thunderstorms will deposit another inch or so of rain Thursday. With soils saturated and rivers and streams already swollen or flooding, many of those living close to waterways will have their hands full trying to stem the rising waters in coming days.

Major flooding is expected at Morris, Ottawa and LaSalle on the Illinois River as well as Shelby on the Kankakee River. Then most of our area should have a reprieve that will last through the weekend into the first part of next week, although southern sections could be clipped with a little rain from low pressure riding along the Ohio River Valley Friday night and early Saturday.