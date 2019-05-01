Midday Fix: Evan the Chef’s Pop-Up Bake Sale to Combat Human Trafficking

Evan the Chef – Evan Robinson

https://www.evanated.com/

Event:

Evan the Chef’s Pop-Up Bake Shop

5/3/19

10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Fourth Presbyterian Church

126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago

Evan the Chef has recruited local bakers to donate pastries made with fair trade ingredients to raise funds for the Dreamcatcher Foundation, a Chicago-based non profit organization working to end human trafficking.

