Midday Fix: Evan the Chef’s Pop-Up Bake Sale to Combat Human Trafficking
Evan the Chef – Evan Robinson
Event:
Evan the Chef’s Pop-Up Bake Shop
5/3/19
10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
Fourth Presbyterian Church
126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago
Evan the Chef has recruited local bakers to donate pastries made with fair trade ingredients to raise funds for the Dreamcatcher Foundation, a Chicago-based non profit organization working to end human trafficking.
https://www.chicagofairtrade.org/
https://thedreamcatcherfoundation.org/
http://www.fabianasbakery.com/
http://www.eatfatrice.com/menus/the-bakery
http://www.vanillepatisserie.com/