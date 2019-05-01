WATCH LIVE: AG William Barr faces lawmakers for 1st time since release of Mueller report

Metra train service disrupted for ’emergency station repairs’ at Union Station

Posted 7:16 AM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23AM, May 1, 2019
Metra 2

CHICAGO — Metra train service is disrupted Wednesday morning for “emergency station repairs” at Union Station, according to Metra.

Metra reports a piece of concrete fell onto tracks, causing closures to a few tracks. Crews are working to repair.

The closures are impacting the BNSF, HC and SWS lines. South Concourse Tracks No. 2, 4 and 6 will be out of service while Amtrak makes the repairs.

Expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

