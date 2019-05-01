Metra train service disrupted for ’emergency station repairs’ at Union Station
CHICAGO — Metra train service is disrupted Wednesday morning for “emergency station repairs” at Union Station, according to Metra.
Metra reports a piece of concrete fell onto tracks, causing closures to a few tracks. Crews are working to repair.
The closures are impacting the BNSF, HC and SWS lines. South Concourse Tracks No. 2, 4 and 6 will be out of service while Amtrak makes the repairs.
Expect delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
