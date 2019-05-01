× Man found shot to death parking lot of Denny’s restaurant in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — Police in Joliet are looking for clues in the shooting death a man who’s body was found in the parking lot of a Denny’s restaurant.

The body was discovered around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Plainfield Road.

The Joliet Fire Department responded and attempted to revive the victim, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name but say he’s a 36-year-old man from Crest Hill.

If you have any information about this incident, police urge you to contact Detective Jose Martinez at 815-724-3020 (ext. 3383). Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ .