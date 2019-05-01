Lunchbreak: Crispy Cauliflower
Chef Rick Ohlemacher of The Heritage located in Forest Park
The Heritage
7403 W. Madison St.
Forest Park, IL 60130
http://www.theheritageforestpark.com
Events:
-New brunch and dinner menus
-Spence Farm Dinner Series – Third Wednesday of each month through the fall, beginning May 15th.
Join The Heritage for a 5-course tasting menu for $75 per person inspired by the fresh and seasonal produce they use from Spence Farm in Fairbury, IL and the surrounding farms they are associated with! The dinner also includes an optional beverage pairing for an additional $45.
-
- Tickets available on Tock and do not include beverages, tax or tip. (here)
Recipe:
Crispy Cauliflower
|Almond Garlic Puree
|yield 3 cups
|Marcona almonds
|1 1/2 cups
|Unsweetened almond milk
|1 cup
|Garlic
|2 cloves
|Sherry vinegar
|1 1/2 tablespoons
|Lemon juice
|2 teaspoons
|Kosher salt
|1 1/2 teaspoons
|Extra virgin olive oil
|3/4 cups
|1. Soak almond overnight in water
|2. Drain almonds discard water
|3. Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a blender and blend on high until smooth
|4. While blender is running stream in olive oil
|Caper raisin puree
|yield 2 cups
|Golden raisins
|2 cups
|Capers, drained
|7 T
|Butter, cold
|6 T
|Sherry vinegar
|2 T
|1. In a pot simmer raisin in just enough water to cover until plump and hydrated
|2. Drain raisins and discard water
|3. In a blender add all ingredients except butter blend until smooth
|4. While blender is on add butter until emulsified
|Crispy cauliflower
|Cauliflower
|1 head cut into quarters
|All purpose flour
|2 cups
|Panko bread crumbs, crushed
|2 cups
|Eggs, beaten
|6 each
|Canola oil
|1 quart
|1. Season the flour with salt and pepper
|2. Dredge cauliflower in flour, then egg wash and finally the panko
|3. Heat oil to 350 in a deep heavy bottom pot
|4. Fry 6-8 minutes until golden and crispy
|Assembly
|1. Once the cauliflower is golden brown and cooked through split the quartered piece in half giving you 2 equal wedges exposing the creamy white interior of the cauliflower.
|2. Season the inside with salt, and a few zests of lemon.
|3. On one half of the plate placed a 4 tablespoon dollop of the almond puree.
|4. Directly on top of that dollop place a smaller spoonful of the caper raisin puree creating a bullseye.
|5. Place the 2 pieces of cauliflower on the plate opposite the sauces – Enjoy!