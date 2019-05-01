Lunchbreak: Crispy Cauliflower

Posted 11:37 AM, May 1, 2019, by

Chef Rick Ohlemacher of The Heritage located in Forest Park

The Heritage

7403 W. Madison St.

Forest Park, IL 60130

http://www.theheritageforestpark.com

Events:

-New brunch and dinner menus

-Spence Farm Dinner Series – Third Wednesday of each month through the fall, beginning May 15th.

Join The Heritage for a 5-course tasting menu for $75 per person inspired by the fresh and seasonal produce they use from Spence Farm in Fairbury, IL and the surrounding farms they are associated with! The dinner also includes an optional beverage pairing for an additional $45.

    • Tickets available on Tock and do not include beverages, tax or tip. (here)

Recipe:

Crispy Cauliflower

Almond Garlic Puree  ­­yield 3 cups
Marcona almonds 1 1/2 cups
Unsweetened almond milk 1 cup
Garlic 2 cloves
Sherry vinegar 1 1/2 tablespoons
Lemon juice 2 teaspoons
Kosher salt 1 1/2 teaspoons
Extra virgin olive oil 3/4 cups
1. Soak almond overnight in water
2. Drain almonds discard water
3. Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a blender and blend on high until smooth
4. While blender is running stream in olive oil
Caper raisin puree  yield 2 cups
Golden raisins 2 cups
Capers, drained 7 T
Butter, cold 6 T
Sherry vinegar 2 T
1. In a pot simmer raisin in just enough water to cover until plump and hydrated
2. Drain raisins and discard water
3. In a blender add all ingredients except butter blend until smooth
4. While blender is on add butter until emulsified
Crispy cauliflower 
Cauliflower 1 head cut into quarters
All purpose flour 2 cups
Panko bread crumbs, crushed 2 cups
Eggs, beaten 6 each
Canola oil 1 quart
1. Season the flour with salt and pepper
2. Dredge cauliflower in flour, then egg wash and finally the panko
3. Heat oil to 350 in a deep heavy bottom pot
4. Fry 6-8 minutes until golden and crispy

 

Assembly
1. Once the cauliflower is golden brown and cooked through split the quartered piece in half giving you 2 equal wedges exposing the creamy white interior of the cauliflower.
2. Season the inside with salt, and a few zests of lemon.
3. On one half of the plate placed a 4 tablespoon dollop of the almond puree.
4. Directly on top of that dollop place a smaller spoonful of the caper raisin puree creating a bullseye.
5. Place the 2 pieces of cauliflower on the plate opposite the sauces – Enjoy!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.