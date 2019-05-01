× Lunchbreak: Crispy Cauliflower

Chef Rick Ohlemacher of The Heritage located in Forest Park

The Heritage

7403 W. Madison St.

Forest Park, IL 60130

http://www.theheritageforestpark.com

Events:

-New brunch and dinner menus

-Spence Farm Dinner Series – Third Wednesday of each month through the fall, beginning May 15th.

Join The Heritage for a 5-course tasting menu for $75 per person inspired by the fresh and seasonal produce they use from Spence Farm in Fairbury, IL and the surrounding farms they are associated with! The dinner also includes an optional beverage pairing for an additional $45.

Tickets available on Tock and do not include beverages, tax or tip. (here)



Recipe:

Crispy Cauliflower

Almond Garlic Puree ­­yield 3 cups Marcona almonds 1 1/2 cups Unsweetened almond milk 1 cup Garlic 2 cloves Sherry vinegar 1 1/2 tablespoons Lemon juice 2 teaspoons Kosher salt 1 1/2 teaspoons Extra virgin olive oil 3/4 cups 1. Soak almond overnight in water 2. Drain almonds discard water 3. Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a blender and blend on high until smooth 4. While blender is running stream in olive oil Caper raisin puree yield 2 cups Golden raisins 2 cups Capers, drained 7 T Butter, cold 6 T Sherry vinegar 2 T 1. In a pot simmer raisin in just enough water to cover until plump and hydrated 2. Drain raisins and discard water 3. In a blender add all ingredients except butter blend until smooth 4. While blender is on add butter until emulsified Crispy cauliflower Cauliflower 1 head cut into quarters All purpose flour 2 cups Panko bread crumbs, crushed 2 cups Eggs, beaten 6 each Canola oil 1 quart 1. Season the flour with salt and pepper 2. Dredge cauliflower in flour, then egg wash and finally the panko 3. Heat oil to 350 in a deep heavy bottom pot 4. Fry 6-8 minutes until golden and crispy