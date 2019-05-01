List of road closures across Chicago area due to flooding

CHICAGO — Heavy rains are causing slick roads and flooding across Chicagoland Wednesday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 11 a.m. for much of the area and several road closures are in place due to flooded roads.

Here is an updated list of flooded areas from WGN Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra:

NB I-57 at Sibley – Left lane blocked.

DOWNERS GROVE/LISLE:

-IL-53 CLOSED Park Blvd to Butterfield both directions

ORLAND PARK:

-Southwest Hwy CLOSED 131st to 143rd.

-Wolf Rd CLOSED 151st St to 143rd St

-143rd St closed Wolf Rd to Will-Cook Rd PALOS AREA high standing water:

-135th CLOSED btw Ridgeland and Harlem

-Southwest Hwy north of 131st

-Harlem btw 104th and 107th

-EB 107th St CLOSED from US-45 to Kean Ave RICHTON PARK:

-Governors Hwy CLOSED btw Sauk Trl & US 30/Lincoln Hwy MATTESON:

Vollmer flooded east of Cicero WARRENVILLE: Ferry Rd CLOSED Curtis Ave to Winfield Road JOLIET: US 30 CLOSED Highland Park Rd to Washington