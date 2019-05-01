Joan Niesen talks NFL Draft and MLB on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At the end of April and the beginning of May, it's a busy time for this Sports Illustrated writer.

Joan Niesen is following the NBA Draft, the NHL Playoffs, along with the start of the second month of Major League Baseball. In 2019, she also covered The Masters and Tiger Woods' dramatic victory at Augusta National.

She discussed all of that during her most recent Sports Feed appearance on the show Wednesday afternoon. Joan discussed the Bears' draft, the upcoming Cubs-Cardinals series, Addison Russell with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on the program.

You can watch her segments on Wednesday with a video above or below.