Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ Seattle
*The Cubs are 20 games over .500 in interleague games since 2016. Their 43-23 record is second only to Boston (47-16) in that span.
*The Mariners will see Jon Lester tonight, and Seattle has been very good against southpaws this season with .377 OBP and .516 slugging % , third in MLB.
*The Cubs got home runs from Daniel Descalso, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber. It was the first time the Cubs got home runs from three different left-handed batters in the same game in almost two years – May 23, 2017 vs. San Francisco (Jason Heyward, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber, all off Johnny Cueto).
*The 35 home runs hit by the Cubs in April tied their most in the month in the last 15 years (also hit 35 April HR in 2013).
*Chicago has collected at least 10 hits in three consecutive games after failing to do so in 11 straight. This is the first time that the Cubs have had 10+ hits in three straight games since August 25-28, 2018 (4 straight).