Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Rivers and streams across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana all are on the rise, many in flood or nearing bank full this Wednesday morning. Heavy 1-3 inch rainfall during the past 24 hrs on top of already saturated soils from previous rains for the most part were direct run-off into already swollen rivers and streams. Major flooding is forecast for the Illinois River segments at LaSalle, Morris and Ottawa and the Kankakee River at Shelby.

Below is a listing of river stages and forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service office. Advisories are issued for segments of rivers nearing bank full.