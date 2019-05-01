"The Intruder" with Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid opens nationwide May 3rd.
Big laughs with Dennis Quaid before his new scary movie hits theaters Friday
-
Meagan Good and Deon Taylor talk about “The Intruder” and play The Grand Prize Game
-
Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls, attorney says
-
Bulls drop home finale to the Knicks
-
‘Miracle Baby’: One of the smallest premature infants ever heads home
-
Panel: Pilots won’t need simulator training for Boeing 737 Max jet
-
-
Mom accused of pouring water on sleeping baby’s face as ‘payback’ and posting it on Facebook
-
Wisconsin teen gunned down grandparents: police
-
Texas executes John William King in horrific 1998 dragging death of James Byrd Jr.
-
Boeing cutting production rate of troubled 737 Max jet
-
Southwest doesn’t plan to use Boeing Max jets until August
-
-
Police ID ‘Jane Doe’ found 20 years ago during construction of California outlet mall
-
Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ character to be removed from final 2 episodes of season, producers say
-
University of Notre Dame to cover Christopher Columbus murals