SIP & DIY is a traveling 'Do It Yourself' events company designed to help you create beautiful and functional projects while having a fun time with friends. They offer a wide range of crafting classes you can customize such as bath & body, painting, leather accessories, jewelry, home decor and more. No experience or creativity required, just a desire to have fun while creating projects you'll use and love!

Farmhouse Academy:

8940 W 192nd Street, Unit L

Mokena, IL 60448

SipAndDiy.com