A 5th day of rain has soils saturated and area rivers in flood; chilly lake winds combined with rainy spells and limited sun limit warming—but an ebb in rain and the appearance of some sun to boost weekend temps to more seasonable levels

Posted 10:52 PM, May 1, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.