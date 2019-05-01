× 24-hour rainfall across the Chicago area – widespread 2-inch+ totals

Heavy rains occurred across Illinois and the Chicago area the past 24-hours ending at 8AM CDT this Wednesday morning. Totals across the Chicago area ranged from just under an inch to over 3-inches in Gary, IN. There were several locations downstate that recorded over 3-inches – the highest being 3.56-inches at Clinton in DeWitt County.

The headlined map shows the general distribution of rain across the Chicago area prepared by meteorologists at the Chicago National Weather Service Office – that office also compiled the map and list of rainfall reports below…

...Morning Rainfall Roundup... The following are rain amounts for the previous 24-hours as measured in the morning by NWS Cooperative Observers and CoCoRaHS observers. Observations are usually taken between 6 AND 8 AM. 24-hour rainfall amounts for Wednesday(05/01/19)... Illinois Rain Location (County): fall (inches) Burr Ridge 2SW (Du Page).....................2.81 Darien (Du Page).............................2.79 Sheridan 3SSE (La Salle).....................2.74 Plainfield 5SW (Kendall).....................2.68 St Anne (Kankakee)...........................2.68 Kankakee (Kankakee)..........................2.65 Morris 5NNW (Grundy).........................2.63 Minooka (Grundy).............................2.61 Naperville 4SSW (Will).......................2.60 Montgomery 1SSE (Kendall)....................2.57 Momence (Kankakee)...........................2.55 Glen Ellyn 1WSW (Du Page)....................2.54 Aurora 4SE (Du Page).........................2.53 Ottawa 2N (La Salle).........................2.51 Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)...............2.48 Wheaton 2NNE (Du Page).......................2.48 Aurora 4SE (Du Page).........................2.47 Plainfield 2SSE (Will).......................2.46 Beecher 3ENE (Will)..........................2.46 Aurora (Kane)................................2.45 Ottawa 1NW (La Salle)........................2.44 Palos Park 1SW (Cook)........................2.42 Homewood (Cook)..............................2.42 Lisle 1SE (Du Page)..........................2.41 Morris (Grundy)..............................2.40 Lisle Morton Arb (Du Page)...................2.40 Plainfield (Will)............................2.39 La Grange Park 1SSW (Cook)...................2.38 Monee (Will).................................2.38 Chatsworth (Livingston)......................2.37 Dwight (Livingston)..........................2.36 Pontiac 1ESE (Livingston)....................2.36 Oak Park 1NNE (Cook).........................2.35 Beecher 3SSE (Will)..........................2.33 Morris 6ESE (Grundy).........................2.32 Chicago 6ESE (Cook)..........................2.29 Oak Park 2S (Cook)...........................2.28 Manhattan (Will).............................2.27 Channahon 2SSE (Will)........................2.26 Joliet 2n (Will).............................2.26 Ottawa (La Salle)............................2.26 Pontiac (Livingston).........................2.26 Crete 3E (Will)..............................2.25 Elmhurst 2SE (Du Page).......................2.24 Roselle 1ESE (Du Page).......................2.23 Joliet 3WNW (Will)...........................2.23 Manhattan 2SE (Will).........................2.23 Romeoville (Will)............................2.23 Coal City 4NNW (Grundy)......................2.22 Carbon Hill 3.1N (Grundy)....................2.22 Park Forest (Cook)...........................2.22 Mokena 1W (Will).............................2.21 Midlothian (Cook)............................2.20 Harwood Heights (Cook).......................2.20 Lockport 1SE (Will)..........................2.20 New Lenox 3E (Will)..........................2.20 Botanic Gardens (Cook).......................2.19 Countryside 1ENE (Cook)......................2.18 Chebanse (Kankakee)..........................2.17 La Salle (La Salle)..........................2.17 Channahon 1NNE (Will)........................2.17 Oak Lawn 2SE (Cook)..........................2.16 Willow Springs (Cook)........................2.16 Bourbonnais (Kankakee).......................2.15 Elmhurst (Du Page)...........................2.15 Pontiac 1SE (Livingston).....................2.14 Flossmoor 1ESE (Cook)........................2.13 Oak Park 1SW (Cook)..........................2.13 Crete 3SSW (Will)............................2.13 North Aurora 2NE (Kane)......................2.12 New Lenox 2SE (Will).........................2.12 Coal City 3N (Grundy)........................2.11 Herscher 3E (Kankakee).......................2.11 Coal City (Grundy)...........................2.10 Watseka 6.9WNW (Iroquois)....................2.10 Wilmington 6NW (Will)........................2.10 Midway (Cook)................................2.10 Midway Coop (Cook)...........................2.10 Flossmoor (Cook).............................2.08 Morris 2SSE (Grundy).........................2.08 Streator 1WSW (La Salle).....................2.08 Ohare Airport (Cook).........................2.06 Westmont (Du Page)...........................2.06 Oak Lawn (Cook)..............................2.04 Elmwood Park 1ESE (Cook).....................2.04 Villa Park 1NW (Du Page).....................2.04 Brandon Road Lock & Dam (Will)...............2.04 Bridgeview 1NNW (Cook).......................2.03 Lansing (Cook)...............................2.03 Chicago Ridge (Cook).........................2.02 Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook)................2.01 Westmont 1SSW (Du Page)......................2.00 Park Ridge (Cook)............................1.98 Peru 1ENE (La Salle).........................1.98 Park Forest 1NNE (Cook)......................1.97 Wilmington 3SE (Will)........................1.97 Midlothian 1SE (Cook)........................1.96 Kankakee (Kankakee)..........................1.95 Park Forest 1SW (Cook).......................1.94 Peotone (Will)...............................1.94 Ashkum 5.6E (Iroquois).......................1.92 Schaumburg 2E (Cook).........................1.91 Somonauk 2NE (De Kalb).......................1.91 Worth (Cook).................................1.88 Chicago 6NNE (Cook)..........................1.85 Gibson 2SW (Ford)............................1.85 Plano (Kendall)..............................1.85 Highwood 1S (Lake)...........................1.85 Arlington Heights 1SW (Cook).................1.83 Joliet (Will)................................1.81 Emington 2SSE (Livingston)...................1.80 North Utica 6N (La Salle)....................1.78 Earlville 3S (La Salle)......................1.77 Wheeling (Cook)..............................1.75 Paxton (Ford)................................1.72 Lincolnwood 2E (Cook)........................1.71 Buckley (Iroquois)...........................1.71 Riverwoods (Lake)............................1.71 Gibson 3WNW (Ford)...........................1.70 West Chicago (Du Page).......................1.69 Chicago 5NE (Cook)...........................1.68 Sugar Grove 1NE (Kane).......................1.67 Mendota (La Salle)...........................1.67 Elk Grove Village 2WSW (Cook)................1.64 St. Charles 0.1E (Kane).....................1.62 Batavia 1WNW (Kane)..........................1.58 Mendota (La Salle)...........................1.58 Batavia 1WSW (Kane)..........................1.56 Lansing (Cook)...............................1.55 Peru (La Salle)..............................1.52 Palatine 1NNE (Cook).........................1.50 Geneva 4WSW (Kane)...........................1.49 Batavia 2WNW (Kane)..........................1.49 Paxton (Ford)................................1.43 Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake)......................1.42 Batavia (Kane)...............................1.41 Hoffman Estates 5W (Cook)....................1.41 Aurora (Kane)................................1.40 Earlville 5NNE (De Kalb).....................1.35 Gibson 6NE (Ford)............................1.34 Watseka (Iroquois)...........................1.32 Hoffman Estates 2SE (Cook)...................1.28 Elburn (Kane)................................1.25 Barrington (Lake)............................1.24 Elburn (Kane)................................1.24 St. Charles 6NW (Kane).......................1.21 Lake Bluff 1W (Lake).........................1.18 Lake Zurich (Lake)...........................1.17 Elgin (Kane).................................1.13 Elgin 8WSW (Kane)............................1.12 Mundelein (Lake).............................1.11 Elgin 2W (Kane)..............................1.09 Paw Paw (Lee)................................1.05 Mundelein (Lake).............................1.01 Gilberts (Kane)..............................0.95 Rockford 3NE (Winnebago).....................0.94 De Kalb (De Kalb)............................0.93 Dixon 3NNW (Lee).............................0.92 Rockford 2ENE (Winnebago)....................0.91 Ashton (Lee).................................0.90 Rockford (Winnebago).........................0.90 Algonquin 1N (McHenry).......................0.89 Huntley (McHenry)............................0.89 Dixon (Lee)..................................0.88 Waukegan (Lake)..............................0.87 De Kalb 1SW (De Kalb)........................0.86 Amboy (Lee)..................................0.85 De Kalb (De Kalb)............................0.85 Dekalb (De Kalb).............................0.85 Genoa (De Kalb)..............................0.84 Rochelle (Ogle)..............................0.81 Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago)......................0.79 Roscoe 2se (Winnebago).......................0.79 Gurnee 2W (Lake).............................0.78 McHenry (Stratton Lock & Dam) (McHenry)......0.77 Marseilles Lock & Dam (La Salle).............0.77 Woodstock (McHenry)..........................0.77 Capron (Boone)...............................0.76 Hebron (McHenry).............................0.75 Lake Villa 1SSW (Lake).......................0.75 Fox Lake 2SE (Lake)..........................0.73 Belvidere (Boone)............................0.72 Harvard (McHenry)............................0.72 Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)...................0.72 Steward (Lee)................................0.72 Woodstock 4SW (McHenry)......................0.70 Wonder Lake 1WNW (McHenry)...................0.67 Woodstock 5nw (McHenry)......................0.67 Rochelle (Ogle)..............................0.64 Pistakee Highlands (McHenry).................0.55 Romeoville (Will)............................0.05 Indiana Rain Location (County): fall (inches) Gary 5ENE (Lake).............................3.14 Crown Point (Lake)...........................2.53 Crown Point 2WSW (Lake)......................2.53 Crown Point 1N (Lake)........................2.53 Portage 3E (Porter)..........................2.48 Hobart 2E (Lake).............................2.45 Schererville 1E (Lake).......................2.41 Dyer 1WNW (Lake).............................2.38 Brook 4W (Newton)............................2.33 Griffith 1N (Lake)...........................2.26 Winfield 1NE (Lake)..........................2.24 Hammond 1SSW (Lake)..........................2.10 Valparaiso 6WSW (Porter).....................2.06 Valparaiso 2WNW (Porter).....................2.00 St. John (Lake)..............................1.99 Valparaiso 7WSW (Porter).....................1.98 Valparaiso 2WSW (Porter).....................1.90 Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter).....................1.90 Rensselaer 2N (Jasper).......................1.85 Valparaiso 4SW (Porter)......................1.79 Rensselaer 5NW (Jasper)......................1.76 Valparaiso (Porter)..........................1.67 Rensselaer (Jasper)..........................1.66 De Motte 1NNW (Jasper).......................1.63 Munster 2NNW (Lake)..........................1.63 Rensselaer 8ENE (Jasper).....................1.62 Hebron 4NE (Porter)..........................1.62 Rensselaer 2SSW (Jasper).....................1.60 De Motte 6S (Jasper).........................1.53 Rensselaer 10NNE (Jasper)....................1.52 Wheatfield 5W (Jasper).......................1.52 Kentland (Newton)............................1.52 Mount Ayr 2NNE (Newton)......................1.42 Lake Village (Newton)........................1.39 De Motte 4SW (Jasper)........................1.35 De Motte 1SSW (Jasper).......................1.34 Rensselaer 4N (Jasper).......................1.34 Wheatfield 3S (Jasper).......................1.17 Kentland 2SSE (Newton).......................1.15 Fair Oaks 6SW (Newton).......................1.08 Remington (Jasper)...........................0.66