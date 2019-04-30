Zack Pearson discusses the Bears’ draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They made another trade, went with slightly more picks on offense, and have brought in the usual group of undrafted free agents.

Now the Bears will get to bring their rookies to a mini-camp this weekend as they get ready to join the veteran members of team for some work this spring at Halas Hall.

Zack Pearson of Bear Report joined Sports Feed on Tuesday to talk about the selections Ryan Pace made during the 2019 draft and how they might have an impact on the roster. Plus he discussed how the team looks after an offseason of bringing in new players over the past two months.

You can watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.