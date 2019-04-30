White Sox prospect Luis Robert promoted to Double-A Birmingham

Posted 12:54 PM, April 30, 2019

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 25: Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox in action during the spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on February 25, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One of the fun things for White Sox fans to do during the last few years of rebuilding is to track the progress of their many prospect through the system. On Tuesday, they got some more good news on one of their future outfielders.

On Tuesday, outfielder Luis Robert got his call-up to Double-A Birmingham after a little under a month of play with Class A Winston-Salem. The promotion is well deserved after he tore up Carolina League pitching in his first 19 games of the season.

Robert hit .453 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 75 at-bats, also collecting five doubles and three triples in the process. All of this came after losing four games with a left-hand injury, and in the three games since his return, Robert went 6-for-16 with two homers and six RBI.

The fourth-rated prospect in the White Sox system and the 37th overall in the major leagues per MLB.com, Robert was signed by the White Sox in May of 2017. He spent his first year with the White Sox Dominican Summer League team before making his way to their minor league system in 2018, playing with Kannapolis and Winston-Salem in Class A along with the Arizona Fall League.

Despite being slowed early by a thumb injury in spring training, Robert ended up playing 50 total games, hitting .269 with 17 RBI.

