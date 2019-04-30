White Sox-Orioles game postponed due to inclement weather

CHICAGO – Tuesday night’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game was going to be broadcast on WGN-TV at 7 p.m. CT.

The game will be made up Wednesday, May 1, as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m. CT. The originally scheduled contest will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.

Fans with game tickets, parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Wednesday night’s originally scheduled game can attend both games with their ticket and parking pass. Gates will open at 2:10 p.m. and parking lots at 1:10 p.m.

Game tickets, parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes for Tuesday’s postponed gamecannot be used for tomorrow’s doubleheader unless they are exchanged at the box office prior to entry, or fans can apply the value of those tickets, parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to any future regular season White Sox home game.

NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio 720-AM and WRTO-AM 1200/Univision Radio will broadcast both games of the doubleheader.