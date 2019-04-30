Homewood-Flossmoor HS students walkout in outrage over blackface video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. -- About 1,000 students at Homewood-Flossmoor High School walked out of class to protest a video showing white students in blackface.

A video and photos of three white teens in blackface going through a drive-thru was shared over the weekend. One of the teens was wearing school colors.

The student body at Homewood-Flossmoor is nearly 70 percent African American. During Tuesday's protest, students told WGN they are outraged because they felt the students were given special treatment, compared to black students at the school.

The mayors of both Homewood and Flossmoor issued a joint statement calling the images “highly offensive.”

Some parents who know the students in the videos defended them and said they just didn’t know what blackface meant.

However, students who saw the video called it blatantly racist and said that in 2019, there can be no excuse.

Administrators have met with the students involved and their parents. Due to confidentiality laws, the district is not discussing what action has been taken with the boys involved.