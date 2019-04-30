State panel considers fate of Westlake Hospital

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. -- State regulators heard testimony Tuesday in the the fight to save a west suburban hospital.

The Health Facilities and Services Review Board is considering a proposal by California-based owner Pipeline Health to shut down Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park.

Hospital supporters say Westlake is important to the area's low-income residents.

Pipeline's Nicholas Orzano testified that Westlake is 70 percent empty on a daily basis.

A judge has blocked Pipeline from closing Westlake until the state issues a ruling.

 

