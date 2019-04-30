“Slanted” author Simon Tam stops by WGN Morning News to discuss his new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simon Tam, author of the new book “Slanted,” joins WGN Morning News to discuss his book about his taking on of the Supreme Court. Simon is best known as the founder and bassist of “The Slants,” the world’s first and only all-Asian American dance rock band.

“Slanted” tells Simon’s story of his confrontation with the Supreme Court for the copyright of his band’s name after it was rejected by the Trademark Office. The denial came on the grounds of “The Slants” being offensive to Asians, and Simon eventually fought his way to victory. In his gripping retelling of his fight with the Supreme Court, Simon also addresses the matter of institutionalized racism, taking the reader through a deep, winding and thought-provoking story.

Simon, who holds the world record for the most Ted Talks, will be at City Lit Books tonight at 6:30, located at 2523 N. Kedzie Blvd. He will read from his book and hold conversation with Alvin Lau.