2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at North Carolina university

[UPDATE] Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said two people were killed and four were injured after a shooting at a North Carolina university.

[PREVIOUS STORY]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina university has issued an alert for students to remain in a safe location following reports of an apparent shooting.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

CNN reports that three people were shot and that one person was taken into custody.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been shot or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn't be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school's football stadium.