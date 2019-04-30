More wet weather prompts flash flood concerns

The Chicago area has received nearly a month’s worth of precipitation in just the past four days. And there’s more to come.

A Flash Flood Watch and Warnings have been issued for several Chicago-area counties.

The precipitation numbers include the water equivalent moisture from Saturday’s snowfall.

This has caused the ground to become saturated. Additional heavy rains with 1 inch to 2.5 inches will likely cause localized flooding in the watch area, especially in poor drainage areas.

Occasional thunderstorms will also be possible at times producing cloud to ground lightning and torrential rainfall in some areas.

Water across roads will make traveling difficult. Road closures are possible along with rapid rises on area rivers, streams, creeks and retention ponds are also possible.

Be sure your sump pumps are plugged in and turned on.

In Chicago and Naperville

In Chicago, a portion of Jefferson Street, between Adams Street and Monroe Street in the Loop, buckled under the pressure of rising water right before the evening rush hour.

Chicago has a sewer system like virtually no other city in the world. It is a massive 109 mile long deep tunnel system with three separate enormous reservoir. But two of them are already at capacity. If the third fills, which is possible, waste water would spill over into local waterways, including Lake Michigan.

Chicago water officials are asking all resident to restrict our water use as much as possible over the next few days.

"We encourage people to put off doing anything they can put off around the house like laundry, showers, washing clothes, doing dishes until after the strorm and capacity returns to normal,” Ed Staudacher of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District said. “And this will take some pressure off the system."

Naperville has issued a flood advisory. The DuPage River is flowing fast and in some areas out of its banks.

Drier weather finally arrives at the tail end of the workweek.

