× Mitchell Trubisky gets plenty of help from the Bears’ 2019 draft

LAKE FOREST – It’s likely that he’s not going to be upset that his career with the Bears in the NFL Draft may be defined by one trade and a pick in 2017.

When you make moves like that to get a potential franchise quarterback, and having the “conviction’ like he said he did, makes it OK for Ryan Pace to be defined by his move to get Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick two years ago.

Since then, a key component of the general manager’s building of the team has been putting weapons around Trubisky in order to help him succeed. That was certainly the case in 2018 free agency, when Allen Robinson, Trey Burton, Taylor Gabriel along with others were added to bolster the team’s receiving ability.

The 2019 NFL Draft was another opportunity to add some players around Trubisky, and that’s exactly what they did. They picked up two running backs and a receiver among their five selections, each bringing their own

“We’re always mindful of that,” said Pace when asked about surrounding more offensive players around the quarterback. “The more weapons that we can supply to the quarterback and to our coaches, the better; and just the confidence with our offensive coaching staff, how creative they are, and how they can maximize all these new guys.”

Trubisky will certainly get some help in the backfield as the Bears traded up 13 spots to get running back David Montgomery at Iowa State. His athletic ability figures to add more to the team’s rushing and passing attack, which will also be bolstered by seventh-round pick Kerrith Whyte Jr. from Florida Atlantic.

Add them to the backfield of Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis, and Trubisky is going to have a number of versatile options for the 2019 season.

One of the best selections might be the selection of Georgia receiver Riley Ridley in the fourth round. Expected to be taken sooner thanks to his 43 catches and nine touchdowns in his final year with the Bulldogs in 2019, Pace said he was surprised that a player as high on their board as Ridley was still available.

He met with the Bears before the draft and told reporters Saturday that he appreciated the “family” atmosphere that was built around Halas Hall. Pace referenced one part of his interview with Ridley during his news conference Friday that sold him on making Ridley the team’s second pick of the draft.

“Ability to win ’50-50′ situations,” said Pace when asked of Ridley’s biggest strengths. “When he was in here one of his quotes was ‘I’m not a 50-50 guy, I win all of them.”

Certainly, Trubisky and the offense appear at the moment to be winners of this draft as Pace continues to put weapons around the franchise quarterback that he made the bold move to acquire two years ago.