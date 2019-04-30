Midday Fix: Gin & Mezcal cocktails from the upcoming Bar Fight Club event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sophia de Oliveira, Partner and Beverage Director of Good Measure

Good Measure – 226 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago

http://www.goodmeasurechicago.com

Event:

http://www.drinkchicagostyle.com

BAR FIGHT CLUB PRESENTED BY FORDS GIN + DEL MAGUEY MEZCAL

Monday, May 6, 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Fulton Market Kitchen, 311 North Sangamon Street, Chicago

Six of the country’s best bars in one venue, battling for the title of Bar Fight Club Champion! An open call for competitors equalizes the application and selection process, focusing on the bars making inclusivity, equity, safety, and sustainability as important to day-to-day business as delicious drinks and great hospitality. Enjoy cocktails and interact with bar teams from all six spots, then cast your vote — both a Judge’s Pick and a People’s Choice will be named in this battle for the ultimate bar bragging rights! Competitors include Johnny's Gold Brick (Houston, TX), Existing Conditions (New York, NY), Good Measure (Chicago, IL), Pretty Ugly (Toronto, ON), Nickel City (Austin, TX) and True Laurel (San Francisco, CA).

CHICAGO STYLE:

Chicago Style is a forward-thinking cocktail conference held May 6-9, 2019 with seminars, panels and parties taking place at the Ace Hotel Chicago and throughout the city. Equal parts think and drink, Chicago Style is a gathering of diverse voices centered on the state of our local, national and international cocktail communities. By sharing notes from behind the bar, Chicago Style is designed to nurture the genuine connections and thoughtful conversations that lead to growth and change.

Recipes:

Bottled Mezcal Paloma

- 1 oz Vida Mezcal

- 1 oz Top Note Grapefruit Syrup

- .5 oz Lime Juice

- .25 oz Campari

- .125 oz St Germain

- 3 oz soda water

Add Vida Mezcal, Top Note Grapefruit Syrup, lime juice, Campari and St. Germain to a cocktail tin and shake quickly. Add soda water and strain over fresh ice in a Collins glass.

Saturn

- 1.5 oz Ford's Gin

- .5 oz orgeat

- .25 oz velvet falernum

- .25 oz passion fruit puree

- .5 oz lemon juice

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.