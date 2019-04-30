Man, 50, dies in house fire on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 50-year-old man man died in a house fire on the city's South Side.

Firefighters responded to a fire around 11:20 p.m. Monday at a home in the 7800 block of South Rhodes in the Chatham neighborhood.

A good Samaritan says he was walking on 79th Street when he noticed the smoke and smelled burning. He knocked on the front door and heard a man inside, clearly in trouble. The good Samaritan had another bystander call 911.

The 50-year-old man and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Rawlin Brown.

Investigators blame an electrical issue for starting the fire.

