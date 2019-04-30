Lunchbreak: Gnocchi al Pesto

Executive Chef Jesus Castillo of Saba Italian Bar + Kitchen

Saba Italian Bar + Kitchen

2715 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

https://www.sabaitalian.com/

Recipe:

Recipe for SABA Italian Bar + Kitchen’s Gnocchi al Pesto for 4 people

Gnocchi Ingredients:

1 pound Idaho Potatoes

½ cup unbleached all-purpose Flour

1 tbs. kosher Salt

1 Large Egg

Directions:

1) Place the unpeeled potatoes in a large pot, and fill the pot with enough water to cover the potatoes with at least 2 inches

2) Bring the water to a simmer and cook the potatoes for 30 to 35 minutes until they are tender and easily pierced with a skewer.

3) Drain the potatoes and let them cool enough that they are safe to handle and peel.

4) Cut the potatoes in half and place in a bowl, let them cool down or 20 minutes until they are almost at room temperature.

5) Mash the potatoes and slowly add the remaining ingredients and mash until you have a smooth dough.

6) Cover your dough with a clean kitchen towel during this next step to prevent it from drying. With a knife, cut off a piece around the size of a lemon and roll the dough with the palm of your hand until it is about ¾ inch in diameter, with a sharp knife cut the rope crosswise every ¾ inch to get square gnocchi.

7) Place your cut gnocchi in a sheet tray dusted with flour and when you finish, sprinkle them with a little more flour on top.

8) Place your finished gnocchi in the fridge and allow it to rest for 2 hours.

 

Pesto Ingredients:

1 cup of fresh basil

1 cup spinach

¼ cup parsley

1 pinch salt

1 pinch black pepper

½ cup olive oil

Directions:

Put all the ingredients for the pesto in a blender and blended for 2 minutes.

 

Gnocchi al Pesto…

Ingredients:

1 Chicken Breast

Prepared Gnocchi

Prepared Pesto

Sliced Calabrian Peppers

Pine nuts

Directions:

1) Grill chicken breast with salt and pepper to taste until it has an internal temperature of 165 °F.

2) While grilling your chicken breast, drop your gnocchi in a pot of boiling water drop and cook for 4 minutes, take it out and drain as much water as possible. Save some of the water.

3) In a sauté pan add 4oz of water you saved from cooking the gnocchi, add the grill chicken and add 2 tbsp unsalted butter add salt to taste, let it simmer for 1 minute and add as much pesto as you like. Cook until the pesto sticks to the gnocchi.

4) Place on a plate and garnish with pine nuts and Calabrian peppers.

 

 

