“Know Your Chicago Cubs” trivia with Rick Kaempfer

Rick Kaempfer’s book “Everycubever” details the storied history of the Chicago Cubs, going back all the way to 1871. He and Larry Potash host a “Know Your Cub” battle between Mike Toomey and Pat Tomasulo.

As editor-in-chief of Just One Bad Century (justonebadcentury.com), Rick Kaempfer is also the co-founder and publisher of Eckhartz Press, a boutique Chicago publishing company whose mission is to serve the 21st-century publishing world.

Rick is also the author of four Eckhartz Press releases himself, "Father Knows Nothing," "Records Truly Is My Middle Name" (with John Records Landecker), "The Living Wills" (with Brendan Sullivan), and now "Everycubever." In addition, he has been twice published by New York publishers (including a novel "$everance" and a how-to-book about radio called "The Radio Producer’s Handbook").

His latest book, “Everycubever,” serves as a Cubs almanac, providing mini-bios of every player who ever wore the uniform between 1871 and 2018. It also tells stories about Cubs players who served in every war since the Civil War, notes about players who were wearing the Cubs uniform on days of historical significance, and much much more.

You can get “Everycubever” at eckhartzpress.com and dominate your friends' trivia nights. There will be a book launch Saturday, May 4th at Moretti's in Mount Prospect. Come by to get a signed copy from Rick himself.