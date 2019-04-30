Eddie George talks about understanding the ‘true art of acting’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Playing at:Cadillac Palace Theatre

Dates:May 7 - 12, 2019

Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes with an intermission

CHICAGO, the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical welcomes NFL Legend and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George to the role of “Billy Flynn.”

Eddie George joins the tour of CHICAGO following a successful limited engagement in the same role at the Ambassador Theatre on Broadway in 2016. Prior to taking the stage in CHICAGO, Eddie appeared in such works as Matthew Lopez’s The Whipping Man (Nashville Repertory Theatre), Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog (Amun Ra Theatre) and in the title roles of both Othello and Julius Caesar at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

CHICAGO is the #1 Longest Running American Musical and the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

CHICAGO is a production not to be missed. And all the reviewers agree. Time Magazine calls it “A Triumph,” Newsweek raves “Smashing” and Entertainment Weekly sums it up by calling CHICAGO “Broadway’s Most Electrifying Show.”

All patrons, regardless of age, must have a paid ticket for admission. Chicago is recommended for ages 13+.