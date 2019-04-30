A full April’s precip has hit in the past 4 days; far less frequent rains ahead Wednesday but one more surge is due Thursday; May’s here, Chicago’s 3rd-fastest warming month and one with stronger sunlight and more of it; warm weather odds rise
-
Wild, record rebound from snow to 70s
-
From a win to good weather, White Sox hope 2019 brings home opener success
-
Winter Weather Advisory for far west, north portions of Chicago area
-
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s
-
Is there any place that has recorded a record high and a record low on the same date?
-
-
Much more spring-like weather this week
-
Parts of downtown Davenport, Iowa, flood as barrier fails
-
What has been the best and worst weather for the Sox home openers?
-
What is the difference between a winter storm watch and a winter storm warning?
-
At least 14 dead after tornadoes touch down in Alabama and Georgia
-
-
Very wet week ahead, could cause flooding problems in some areas
-
The frigid January 1979 in Wilmot, Wisconsin
-
Snow, record-breaking cold expected to hit much of Illinois