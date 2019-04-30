A full April’s precip has hit in the past 4 days; far less frequent rains ahead Wednesday but one more surge is due Thursday; May’s here, Chicago’s 3rd-fastest warming month and one with stronger sunlight and more of it; warm weather odds rise

Posted 11:26 PM, April 30, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.