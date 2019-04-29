White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Baltimore
- The Orioles were swept in their most recent series against the Twins, getting out-homered 12-1 in the three-game set. Baltimore has allowed 71 home runs in 29 games this season, by far the most allowed through as many games in a season all-time (previous high was 53 against 2009 Phillies).
- The White Sox swept a weather-shortened two-game series against the Tigers over the weekend. The Sox batted .405 (30-for-74) in the series, with four home runs and a 1.093 OPS.
- Baltimore won two out of three games against the White Sox when these teams met earlier this month. Chicago won the first game of the series, 12-2, but the Orioles won the next two games of the series, outscoring the White Sox, 13-4.
- Chris Davis provided Baltimore’s lone run in yesterday’s 4-1 loss against the Twins with a solo home run. Since collecting his first hit of the season on April 13, Davis has slashed .323/.364/.710 with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs scored.
- In seven appearances (three starts), John Means has a 1.74 ERA while allowing 0.87 home runs per nine innings. The rest of Baltimore’s pitching staff this season has combined to compile a 6.44 ERA while allowing 2.66 home runs per nine innings.
- Through 25 team games this season, Tim Anderson has 35 hits, five home runs and 10 stolen bases. He is only the second AL player all-time to reach those thresholds through 25 team games in a season, along with Baltimore’s Brain Roberts in 2005.