Dear Tom,

March 2012, hands down, logged the warmest streak ever for March. What was April’s record warmest stretch in Chicago weather history?



Thanks,

Bob Shay

Pontiac

Dear Bob,

Who can forget March 2012, the city’s warmest on record that averaged 53.5 degrees, an astounding 15.6 degrees above normal. The month featured an unprecedented eight days in the 80s in the nine-day period from March 14-22 that averaged a record 68.9 degrees. We asked Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski to find an April counterpart. Wachowski zeroed in on April 1915, the city’s second warmest on record. The month averaged 56.3 degrees, a robust 10.4 degrees above normal. From April 23-28 highs ranged between 81 and 88 and lows from 61 to 69 and the month featured a nine-day run of warmth from April 21-29 when the temperature averaged a record 70.2 degrees.