Weather pattern to favor more heavy rainfall

Soaking rains, including downpour-producing thunderstorms drenched the Chicago area on Monday. Officially, 1.58 inches of rain fell, bringing the month’s total to 4.72 inches. Still well below the record 8.68 inches that accumulated in 2013, this April is likely to rise a few places in the rainfall rankings before the month ends. Late Monday, temperatures from southern Illinois, through the Ohio valley reached the 80s, while readings in Chicago peaked around 50 degrees. Separating these contrasting air masses is a front extending from Oklahoma, to Ohio. Meanwhile, satellite imagery showed a large upper low near Las Vegas. This system will eject disturbances across the central U.S. through Thursday, causing showers and storms to blossom along and north of the front. Heavy rain is expected late Tuesday and Tuesday night, when as much as 2 inches could fall across parts of the metro area.